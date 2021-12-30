Sports

«I want Mantovani’s Sampdoria back. Fans, stay by our side “

Marco Lanna, the new president of Sampdoria, spoke to the official microphones of the Sampdoria club. His statements – VIDEO

Marco Lanna he presented himself as the new president of the Sampdoria. Here are his first statements to the official microphones of the Sampdoria club. His statements.

EMOTIONS“When they asked me for my willingness to be president, I had a thousand emotions: I accepted with my heart, feeling great joy in leading a company that I love and of which I have been a part of for years. Starting from the Youth Sector, I made it up to the first team, making a career that led me to win the Scudetto, with a jersey that I feel like mine on. There is no day in which, meeting someone on the street, I am not reminded of something about that Sampdoria. Or even the one I found on my return, that of the match against Messina. The Sampdoria shirt is my skin. I hope to be able to give a lot to this team ».

WORK«In the new Board of Directors I find three excellent travel companions, of great competence: Alberto Bosco, Gianni Panconi and Antonio Romei. I’m sure they’ll give me a big hand. I also include in this reasoning the trustee Gianluca Vidal and Massimo Ienca, who had an important part in this beginning of a new course. Also, I want to play my role by bringing the fans closer and rekindling the passion. My job will be to unite all the components: team, club and support. I grew up in Paolo Mantovani and Vujadin Boskov’s Sampdoria, I would like to recreate that environment, that atmosphere that smacks of family. I tell the Sampdoria fans that I will put all my effort into it, I ask them to accompany me and the team in this difficult moment. I want you by our side ».

