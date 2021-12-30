«I want Mantovani’s Sampdoria back. Fans, stay by our side “

Listen to the audio version of the article

Marco Lanna, the new president of Sampdoria, spoke to the official microphones of the Sampdoria club. His statements – VIDEO

EMOTIONS – “When they asked me for my willingness to be president, I had a thousand emotions: I accepted with my heart, feeling great joy in leading a company that I love and of which I have been a part of for years. Starting from the Youth Sector, I made it up to the first team, making a career that led me to win the Scudetto, with a jersey that I feel like mine on. There is no day in which, meeting someone on the street, I am not reminded of something about that Sampdoria. Or even the one I found on my return, that of the match against Messina. The Sampdoria shirt is my skin. I hope to be able to give a lot to this team ».

WORK – «In the new Board of Directors I find three excellent travel companions, of great competence: Alberto Bosco, Gianni Panconi and Antonio Romei. I’m sure they’ll give me a big hand. I also include in this reasoning the trustee Gianluca Vidal and Massimo Ienca, who had an important part in this beginning of a new course. Also, I want to play my role by bringing the fans closer and rekindling the passion. My job will be to unite all the components: team, club and support. I grew up in Paolo Mantovani and Vujadin Boskov’s Sampdoria, I would like to recreate that environment, that atmosphere that smacks of family. I tell the Sampdoria fans that I will put all my effort into it, I ask them to accompany me and the team in this difficult moment. I want you by our side ».