«I want points with Sassuolo. On the market…”

Listen to the audio version of the article

Marco Giampaolo, Sampdoria coach, spoke at a press conference on the eve of the match against Sassuolo

Marco Giampaolo, coach of the Sampdoria, spoke at a press conference on the eve of match against Sassuolo. His statements.

TEAM CONDITION – «The team has worked very well in these two weeks. The national teams were missing and we had some elements unavailable due to injury but most of the group worked as I like it ».

TRANSFER MARKET – “There were grafts prior to my return and others after. There have been no illustrious sales and this is very important. Players of thickness like Sensi and others who bring us freshness and enthusiasm like Sabiri and Supryaga have arrived. Sabiri will be carried away by the euphoria for the qualitative leap, Supryaga is a young boy who has to settle in. The company could not do more at this time. I would have liked an extra striker not because he doesn’t trust mine, but because I would never want to go to an emergency. Salvation can be reached with good attackers. We must not hide from the difficulties of the moment. That’s fine with me. “

SASSUOLO – «Sassuolo is a model: they have given themselves a very precise football imprint and the scouting is done according to the game you want to show off. It is a team that I know very well, that I have followed in recent months because I like their way of working: I have great esteem and respect for Sassuolo but we want to score points ».