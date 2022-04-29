LA Galaxy player Efrain Alvarez wants to establish himself as an important player within his team this year more than any other for Mexico coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino to consider him on the World Cup roster at the end of the season. of 2022.

Efraín assured, like every Mexican player, that his dream is the World Cup. Getty Images

“I want Tata to see me,” shared the young LA Galaxy midfielder this Thursday. “I always try to do the best for the club, in the end, Tata decides, that’s what I fight for, to get to the World Cup, to be on that list, if Tata decides so, I’m happy with life, it’s my dream.”

Efraín has worked hard to earn a place, first, with his club. After eight games in the 2022 MLS season, he has participated in all games, four as a starter, and has scored one goal.

“First, here with the club, I have to demonstrate and then Tata decides,” added Efra, who said her greatest inspiration is in her little daughter.

Efra’s game progress has been remarkable under coach Greg Vanney. The improvements he has made with the Angelenos can help him fight for that World Cup spot.

“The World Cup is a great motivation for the players who are fighting for a place,” shared Vanney. “(Efra) He has shown to be more mature, I think that is what someone like Tata will look at, who can trust Efra on the defensive side, in possession and also making a difference in attack. That you must demonstrate to make a place in these events.

“He is growing in that aspect, last year I think he lost the ball very easily trying to do more, in my opinion, this year he is more reliable in possession and choosing his moments. He is a great talent and very intelligent in his reading of the game for such a young player, it has been fun to see the progress of him, “added the American coach.

LA Galaxy is located in third place in the Western Conference in the standings. This Saturday, they will visit Real Salt Lake.