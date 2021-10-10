“I want the sequel directed by Alex Garland”

Dredd – The Judge of the Apocalypse arrived in Italy only in 2019 after the original release in 2012, but in the meantime the fame of sci-fi with Karl Urban has grown out of all proportion to cult status.

Over time there has been talk of a possible sequel to the 2012 title, itself a remake of the film with Sylvester Stallone, and now co-star Olivia Thirlby in a recent promotional interview, who played Anderson, expressed his interest in returning to the world based on the John Wagner comics. Speaking with Collider to promote his FX series Y: The Last Man, available on Disney + in Italy, Thirbly said: “I have to take a second and mention Alex Garland, because the Anderson he wrote for me was such a caring and sensitive and nuanced and powerful character, not because he was trying to emulate Dredd or act like a man by hiding his femininity, but because she was able to remain herself and find her strength on that perilous journey. I love that film so much and, as an actress, it was very important for me to do a role like that. If we ever make a Dredd sequel, we have to whisper to the movie gods that Alex Garland will have to be a part of it.“.

As you may know, on the set of Dredd dramas occurred that were never definitively clarified, and between controversies and quarrels ‘it is rumored’ that in the end it was Garland, screenwriter and producer, who directed the film in place of the accredited director Pete Travis (who, due to creative differences, was also kept out of the editing room in the post- production, edited by Garland himself). In the past, however, Alex Garland declared that he did not want to make a sequel to Dredd, citing the difficult moments spent on set as the reason.

For his part, however, Karl Urban wants to return in the role of Judge Dredd and can’t wait for a possible sequel to materialize, but tell us what you think: did you like the first film ?, would you like a new chapter? Let us know in the comments section!