“I want to apologize to the Ukrainians”: hundreds of Russians are arrested in anti-invasion protests

MOSCOW — Thousands of Russians took to the streets Thursday to denounce their country’s invasion of Ukraine, as calls to protest grew on social media. Some 1,745 people were detained in 54 Russian cities, and at least 957 of the arrests were in Moscow.

Hundreds of messages condemned Moscow’s most aggressive actions since the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979. The Russian president Vladimir Putin He described the attack as a “special military operation” to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine from “genocide,” a false claim that the United States had said the president would use as a pretext for the invasion and that many Russians flatly rejected.

Tatiana Usmanovaan opposition activist in Moscow, posted on Facebook that she thought she was dreaming when she woke up at 5:30 a.m. to the news, which she said was “a misfortune that will now be with us forever.”

“I want to apologize to the Ukrainians. We do not vote for those who triggered the war”said.

As sirens sounded in Ukraine’s capital Kiev and huge explosions were heard there and in other cities, Russians signed open letters and online petitions demanding the Kremlin stop the assault, which the Ukrainian health minister says has killed more than 57 Ukrainian soldiers and wounded dozens more.

“Public opinion is shocked, people are shocked,” political analyst Abbas Gallyamov told The Associated Press.

One petition, started by a prominent human rights defender, Lev Ponomavyov, gathered more than 150,000 signatures in several hours and more than 330,000 by the end of the day. More than 250 journalists signed an open letter denouncing the attack. Another was signed by some 250 scientists, while 194 councilors from Moscow and other cities signed a third..

“I am very worried about the people, I am worried to tears,” said Zoya Vorobey, a resident of Korolyov, a city outside Moscow, her voice breaking. “I’ve been watching TV since this morning, every minute, to see if anything changes. Unfortunately, nothing.”

Several Russian celebrities and public figures, including some who work for state television, spoke out against the attack. Yelena Kovalskaya, director of a state-funded Moscow theater, announced on Facebook that she would quit her job, saying “it is impossible to work for a murderer and get paid from him.”.

“I know that right now many feel desperate, powerless and ashamed of Vladimir Putin’s attack on the friendly nation of Ukraine. But I ask you not to lose hope, ”said human rights activist Marina Litvinovich in a video posted on Facebook, in which she called for mass protests for Thursday night.

“We, the Russian people, are against the war that Putin has unleashed. We do not support this war, it is not being waged in our name.”Litvinovich pointed out.

But the authorities did not allow it.

In Moscow and other cities, the authorities moved quickly to suppress critical voices. Litvinovich was arrested outside her home shortly after posting the protest call. OVD-Info, a human rights group that tracks political arrests, reported that as of Thursday night, 1,745 people had been detained in 54 cities, 957 of them in Moscow.

Authorities detain an anti-Putin protester in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod on February 24, 2022. (The Associated Press)

Protesters gather outside the Russian consulate in Marseille, southeastern France, on February 24, 2022. (The Associated Press)

Pro-Ukraine protesters reject Putin’s actions at a protest in Times Square, New York, on February 24, 2022. (The Associated Press)

Protesters hold a banner in Ukraine’s national colors and the message “Stop Putin” near the Russian embassy in Rome on February 24, 2022. (The Associated Press)

World leaders have described Vladimir Putin’s actions as “barbaric”. (Seth Wenig)

Hours after the start of the invasion, Putin argued that “it was impossible to respond with other means.” (The Associated Press)

In Russia, hundreds of people have taken to the streets to reject President Putin’s actions against Ukraine. More than 900 arrests have been reported. (EFE Agency)

People gather for Ukraine in Paris, France, on February 24, 2022. (Thibault Camus)

Part of the protest in defense of Ukraine, in Lisbon, the capital of Portugal, on February 24, 2022. (The Associated Press)

A protester holds a sign reading “Mr. President, please remember, Putin is a murderer” in Times Square in New York on February 24, 2022. (The Associated Press)

A protest against Russia’s military actions on Ukrainian soil, in Milan, Italy, on February 24, 2022. (Luca Bruno)

President Joe Biden announced more sanctions against Russia after the start of the invasion of Ukraine. (The Associated Press)

A protester holds a sign reading “Russia, hands off Ukraine” in Times Square in New York on February 24, 2022. (Seth Wenig)

Demonstration in Paris, France, on February 24, 2022. (The Associated Press)

A group of people, including Ukrainians, take part in a pro-Ukrainian protest in the center of Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, on February 24, 2022. (The Associated Press)

Protests in Georgia, which until 1991 was part of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), on February 24, 2022. (The Associated Press)

Part of the mobilization of protesters in Lisbon, Portugal, on February 24, 2022. (The Associated Press)

Protesters carry a huge Ukrainian flag in Vilnius, Lithuania, on February 24, 2022. (The Associated Press)

Russia’s Investigative Committee issued a warning Thursday afternoon reminding Russians that unauthorized protests are against the law.

Roskomnadzor, a state media and communications watchdog, demanded that Russian media use “information and data obtained only from official Russian sources.” Some media outlets reported that employees of certain state-funded companies were instructed not to publicly comment on events in Ukraine.

Human rights advocates warned of a new wave of repression on dissent.

“There will be new (criminal) cases related to subverters, spies, treason, persecution of anti-war protests, there will be arrests of journalists and bloggers, of the authors of critical messages on social networks, and it will be prohibited to investigate the situation of the army”prominent human rights defender Pavel Chikov wrote on Facebook.

“It is difficult to say how big this new wave will be, since everything has already been suppressed,” he said.

Despite pressure from the authorities, more than 1,000 people gathered in central Moscow on Thursday night chanting “No to war!” as passing cars honked their horns.

Hundreds of people also took to the streets in Saint Petersburg and dozens in Yekaterinburg.

“This is the most embarrassing and terrible day of my life. I couldn’t even go to work. My country is an aggressor. I hate Putin. What else needs to be done to make people open their eyes?”Yekaterina Kuznetsova, a 40-year-old engineer who joined the rally in St. Petersburg, told the AP.

Meanwhile, the official Russian line remained uncompromising. The speaker of the upper house of parliament, Valentina Matviyenko, accused those who demonstrated against the attack of worrying only about their “momentary problems”.

State television portrayed the attack in line with what Putin said in his televised speech announcing it.

Russia 1 TV presenter Olga Skabeyeva called it an attempt to “protect the people of Donbas from a Nazi regime” and said it was “without exaggeration, a turning point in history.”

Associated Press writer Kirill Zarubin in Korolyov, Russia, contributed to this report.