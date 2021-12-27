“I want to assassinate Queen Elizabeth. My name was Jaswant Singh Chail, now it’s Darth Jones”: the video of the 19-year-old arrested in Windsor Castle

Disturbing new details are emerging about the 19 year old arrested on Christmas day while trying to climb over the grating of Windsor Castle, where the Queen Elizabeth was celebrating with Carlo and Camilla. The British tabloid The Sun obtained and published a video that most likely portrays the 19-year-old, masked and armed with a crossbow, while threatens to “assassinate the Queen to avenge the Amritsar massacre of 1919 ″. Scotland Yard confirmed that investigators are “evaluating the content of the video” after the arrest of the man, resident of Southampton, proving that what happened is being considered with the utmost attention.

The footage was posted by a man who claims to be Jaswant Singh Chail, on Snapchat at 8.06 am on Christmas Day, 24 minutes before his arrest at Windsor Castle: “I’m sorry for what I did and what I will do – yes hears a distorted voice say in the video – I will try to assassinate Queen Elizabeth, to avenge those who died in the massacre of the Jallianwala Bagh “. The reference is to the events that occurred on April 13, 1919 during a protest against the arrest of two Indian independence leaders, when hundreds of people were killed – with the tolls ranging between 379 and over 1,500 victims – and just as many were injured when the military British opened fire on the demonstrators, encircled in the garden of Jallianwala Bagh, in Amritsar.

In the video the man states that with his action they want to avenge “even those who have been killed, humiliated, discriminated against for their race, I am a Sikh Indian ”. “My name was Jaswant Singh Chail, now it’s Darth Jones“, Then concludes with a reference to Star Wars, seen James Earl Jones is the actor who gave the voice to Darth Vader. In addition to this, a message has also been posted on his account in which he apologizes “to all the people I have wronged and lied to: if you have received this it means that my death is near, please share this message and if possible hand it over to the media “. The young man arrested is now in custody for a psychiatric evaluation, while there are no indications that he was known to the police for making other threats to the royal family. In the meantime, he was subjected by the authorities to the regime envisaged by the Mental Health Act for people with mental problems.