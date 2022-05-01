“I want to be champion because…”

At Manchester United they will no longer insist because for the English board it is a matter of judgment. The owners of the English club already know that Paul Pogba does not want to reconnect with Manchester United and according to ESPN, they are giving up on the French midfielder, usually more criticized than praised by supporters and local media

In 2016, Pogba decided to leave Juventus to play for United for a total of 127 million euros, 49 of which went to Raiola (agent) and 78 to the Turin team. But now the story is different and probably Manchester United won’t get a single euro for the Frenchman.

The truth is that after a long time, Pogba broke his silence and spoke with the French channel, Telefoot and left words that still resonate at Old Trafford because he explained the reason why he wants to leave Manchester United .

“I want to win titles, play for something and this year and the last few years we haven’t won a title. It’s sad. The season is not over yet, but almost because we have no more titles in play.

I have to be honest, I’m not happy with the last five seasons, I really am not. This year is already dead, we won’t win anything anymore. I want to win trophies, whether it’s with United or with another team.”explained Pogba .

The most interested in Pogba are Juventus and Paris Saint Germain, who will try to convince the Frenchman with spectacular contracts: he currently earns 23 million euros per season.