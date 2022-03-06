I want to be like Alexia | Brand

Zelensky Week. When Blanca, Nuria or Bea played soccer they were looked at as if it were a zoo experiment. It was the acne years of the 80s and in those looks they received from the railing there was as much admiration as arrogance. The girls did not have a purple avatar, Mari Carmen Izquierdo did interviews in the locker room because she was a freak, Alexia Putellas was science fiction

and Dementia sang ‘fans to scrub’ between multiple laughs.

Many steps have been taken

each one is a lunar conquest for what it means to come from a desert. In football, the environmental thermometer of our sport, the aforementioned Alexia Putellas has won the Ballon d’Or and has outshone Messi in a gala.

From ‘I want to be like Beckham’

the film that catapulted Keira Knightley, has been changed to ‘I want to be like Alexia’.

Two Cups, two planets

There is not a Saturday or a Sunday that is not usual to see on the streets

girls heading to play a soccer game. It’s not a bubble

although it does have its bark. The puncture is as close as the unstoppable tide.

This week the cup tournament has shown two planets

. Valencia-Athletic and Betis-Rayo staged two nights of apotheosis. There was not a minute left in games in which each play was worth a wallet in space. At the same time, on the same days, they also played

the Queen’s Cup,

Although many do not know about it. Among the protagonists was Alexia.

The programming of the matches was crazy.

They started at 4 pm on weekdays, an incitement to insignificance.

Two months ago, while super football traveled to Saudi Arabia, the last Women’s Super Cup was held in the City of Football in Las Rozas

, neutral and soulless terrain for a special competition. A perfect idea to mutilate attention.

‘Sell the doll’

The unforgettable Andrés Montes registered what

it is about ‘selling the doll’.

In women’s football the doll is intact. It is not known if it goes up or down. The product can sink if not taken care of.

It is not about forcing someone to watch football matches that they do not feel like.

What is mandatory is to protect some athletes who deserve not only to be attended to when they win something big. The ‘I want to be like Alexia’ cannot remain as a memory of what could have been and was not.