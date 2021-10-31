News

“I want to become like Will Smith. I’m not rich but I help my parents”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee48 mins ago
0 4 1 minute read
Loading...
Advertisements

He lived for 20 years in the public housing in Chivasso. He was a bricklayer, a waiter, a window cleaner. He worked at Amazon. Discarded from the television series “Zero”, he now has an agent and walks the red carpet of Venice 78. It is the magical moment of Khaby Lame, Piedmontese Senegalese origin, engaged to a Sicilian girl, the most followed tiktoker in Europe. Enough? No, it’s the second in the world to reach 110 million followers. He has become famous for his “facial expressions” in comic videos in which he makes fun of complicated actions that he replicates in a simple way. Even on the red carpet of the Palazzo del Cinema he made his funny faces turned to photographers. And he told us about his dream: cinema. Promising to study. Pietro Valsecchi, producer of Checco Zalone, opted for it. And Khaby assures: «Sooner or later you will see me in a film with Will Smith. It’s my dream “(Source: Corriere della Sera)

THE MOST WATCHED VIDEOS

Formigli to Freccero: “There are people who think that the Bergamo trucks were a hoax: it’s a solemn bullshit! Can we say it or not?”

Loading...
Advertisements

Corrado Formigli to Carlo Freccero: “There are people who think that inside the trucks there were no Covid dead, but that it was all a hoax: it’s a solemn bullshit! Can we say it or not?”


Loading...
Advertisements

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee48 mins ago
0 4 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Did you recognize it? She had a strange affair with Cameron Diaz, she cheated on a friend and going into a coma made her lose her memory

September 2, 2021

Tom Cruise, his Porsche 928 was sold at a record price

September 26, 2021

the first child from her husband Cooke Maroney is on the way

September 22, 2021

Not just Shiba Inu, big weekly earnings for Fantom

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button