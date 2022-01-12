“I want to bring my winning mentality to Rome”

After landing in the capital in the morning, Sergio Oliveira gave his first interview in the Giallorossi. Here’s what the Portuguese midfielder told us about his seasonal goals and the reasons that prompted him to sign with Roma.

Welcome to Rome, Sergio. What are your feelings on this first day as a Giallorossi player?

“It is fantastic to be here, in this great club. I was welcomed in the best way and for this I already thank everyone. The sensations are spectacular and I hope to be able to make my contribution ”.

You strongly wanted Roma, why?

“Because Roma have always shown a lot of interest in having me here, both through the coach and through Tiago Pinto. I believe I can help Roma, just as my teammates can help me grow. For this reason, I believe that Roma are the right club for me ”.

What did Tiago Pinto tell you?

“He told me that, being a player used to winning, I had to bring and transmit my winning mentality to this environment. I come from a club, Porto, where losing is prohibited, is viewed in a very negative way. The goal is to grow as a mentality and as an ambition. The coach and Tiago Pinto want me to bring this to the team, together with my technical and tactical qualities ”.

How much did the opportunity to work with José Mourinho contribute? Have you talked to him yet?

“I have already spoken to the coach, naturally any player would like to be coached by him. This obviously had its weight in my choice ”.

You arrive in Rome in January, just past the middle of the championship, but there are still many games to play. Will your arrival be important in helping the team achieve this season’s goals?

“I come here to lend a hand to this club, together with the other great players who make up the squad. In the end, the goal is to win and to contribute to winning, to reach the goals as a group and as a collective, to then rejoice in these successes and be proud of them “.

What kind of midfielder would you define yourself?

“I would say that I am an intense, box to box midfielder, who likes to kick on goal, with good finishing skills in the penalty area, who also likes to shoot set pieces. I’m a midfielder who wants to feel useful to the team ”.

You have toured Europe as a professional and now your first experience in Italy is coming. What do you expect from Italian football?

“First of all I would like to say that I have always wanted to play in Serie A since I was a child and this is the realization of a dream. I certainly expect a difficult championship, very competitive, with great teams, very tactical and physically intense, with many duels, which require a lot of concentration. It will be a difficult experience, but a very beautiful and stimulating one ”.

You are a footballer with great international experience, will this be a necessary feature to help the team even when you return to play in the Conference League?

“We have to proceed step by step. First of all we have to think about Sunday’s match, because the next challenge is always the most important one. Then as far as the field is concerned, I’m here to help and to share my experience, as well as to learn from my teammates. One game at a time, one goal at a time, gradually ”.

What are your personal goals?

“Always helping the team and the group: on a personal level it must be the same as the collective one, because through this goal, personal goals can also be achieved”.

This is a particular time, with numerous restrictions related to the containment of the pandemic. The hope is to be able to see you play in a full Olympic as happened in this first part of the season: have you already had the opportunity to see from afar how strong the support of the Roma fans is?

“Yes, I have already seen several videos and I have noticed how fantastic this environment is and I can’t wait to be able to experience it firsthand”.

What do you want to say to the Roma fans?

“To continue as they always do, to support the team at all times, for better or for worse, especially when things go wrong, and to firmly believe that things will get better.”