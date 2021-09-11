“I want to eat everything I see!”

For the biopic dedicated to the boxer and later priest Stuart Long, in which Mel Gibson will also star, Mark Wahlberg will have to put on weight. He’ll do it by gorging himself on crap, at least that’s his secret hope.

Can you imagine it Mark Wahlberg with 15 kilos more? Well, even if seeing it out of shape seems impossible to you, know that it will happen soon, and not out of a sudden craving for junk food, but out of script requirements. The good Mark in fact he is about to play a character he had already set his eyes on years ago and who, like most human beings, had his softness. It is about Stuart Long, boxer, priest and actor who died in 2104, at the age of 50, due to a bad illness. The film that tells it is called Father Stu and shooting just started today.

Father Stu was originally related to David O. Russell, while now the direction has passed into the hands of Rosalind Ross, who is the young companion of Mel Gibson. Is exactly Mel Gibson will have a part of the film, that of the father of the protagonist. It is not the first time that Gibson is, on screen, the dad of a character from Wahlberg: how to forget them in Daddy’s Home 2? Rosalind Ross she is also the author of the screenplay and has cut her teeth with the TV series Matador. There will also be in the cast Teresa Ruiz (as the girlfriend of Stuart Long), which we remember in the series Narcos: Mexico.

But let’s get back to the 15 kilos of Mark Wahlberg, who discussed the subject during an episode of the Jimmy Kimmel Live: “After we have shot the boxing scenes” – he said – “I have to gain as much weight as possible during the shooting of the film. My goal is to gain about 15 kilos in the next six weeks … They want me to do it in the healthiest way. possible. I told them, listen, I’ve been controlling my weight for years, I just want to eat everything I see, I want to go into the bakeries, I want to go to Denny’s. I want pancakes. I want anything that comes within reach. ” .

The words of Wahlberg they are a real declaration of war and clearly indicate a dream that is about to come true. After all, what a joy it must be, for those who have been on a diet all their life, to swallow crap! For the sake of accuracy we tell you that Denny’s is a fast food chain specializing in pancakes. Evidently its delicacies are the guilty pleasure from Mark.

But why Mark Wahlberg must put on flab? Because Stuart Long he was forced to end his brilliant boxing career after breaking his jaw and obviously found himself less fit. The man went to Los Angeles and started acting. This time too, fate was his enemy, because he had a terrible accident with his motorcycle and ended up in hospital, where he said he had an out-of-body experience. At that point he decided to become a priest but was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy. He spent his last years in a wheelchair, suffering but never losing faith.

We remember that Wahlberg has already played a boxer in The Fighter. On that occasion he had gained weight, but it was only lean mass, to be precise 20 kilos of muscle.