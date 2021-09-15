‘I want to give myself one more chance before I retire from music’

Her career began in 2007 when she first appeared in the role of Alex Russo de “ Wizards of Waverly “. Since then, Selena Gomez has come a long way. A lot. Today we find her a successful actress and singer, with seven albums behind her, the first three recorded with her band “ Selena Gomez & The Scene ”, The other four solo. The very last album, entitled “ Revelation ”Will arrive in stores and on digital platforms on March 12 and will be entirely in Spanish.

The interview that shocked the fans

The 28-year-old American singer and actress recently gave a very intimate interview that literally surprised fans. In the new issue of Vogue USA, due out in April, Selena said she wants to give herself one more last chance before finally retiring from music.

The externalization is not done by chance, but rather comes from a long period of reflection after the many criticisms received. “It’s hard to keep making music when people don’t take you seriously. There were times when I thought, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing it? I felt that “Lose You to Love Me” was the best song I ever released, but for some people it still wasn’t enough. “

It is precisely for the same misplaced comments received, that he declared that he had closed with the use of social networks and that he had entrusted the management to his team. “I woke up one morning and looked at Instagram, like every other person, and I’m done. I was tired of reading horrible things. I was tired of seeing the life of others. After that decision, there was immediate freedom“.

Selena’s desire to give herself one and last chance comes only from the proximity of the many people who like her music, for which she is grateful and continues to move forward. The singer adds that in any case she will not disappear from the scene but, on the contrary, will devote herself more to acting and to his home in production.