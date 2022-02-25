”I want to go to war and help my people; it’s all Putin’s fault

2022-02-24

No one at this time would like to be in Ukraine. The country has suffered a military invasion by Russialed by the president Vladimir Putin. One of the footballers who has spoken about this delicate situation is the Ukrainian Vasyl Kravets.

The defender, who plays for the Sporting Gijon of the Second Division of Spain, granted an interview to A Diario in which he admits that “we are very screwed”.

Kravets He gave his point of view about what his people are suffering right now and pointed to the Russian president. “They are killing people, civilians, in hospitals… it’s all Putin’s fault, I don’t want to say it’s Russia’s fault, but Putin’s,” the defender attacked.

”We are a country that wants to live in peace. We don’t want to attack anyone, we want to live well and in peace,” he said. Kravets to later reveal that he wishes he were fighting for his country.

“I tell the truth: I want to go to war and help my people. But I can’t help because I don’t know how to shoot, how to move, how to reload a gun… but I really want to help. If I could go, I would go to the front to defend my territory. It is obligatory for the heart of Ukrainians,” confessed the 24-year-old.