“I want to help the country as a good doctor, but you discourage us”: students protest at the UES

Medical students from the University of El Salvador protested this morning to denounce “mistreatment, psychological and verbal abuse” by those who train them professionally. The complaint occurs after the death by suicide of one of her companions.

The posters that the medical students of the University of El Salvador have held in their hands and with which they have covered their faces, rather seem to be the diagnosis of serious problems that mainly concern their mental health; and question the teaching methodology.

They are also a cry for help that is circulating fast on social networks, which have spread the death by suicide of one of the students, after which a hashtag was also created #NoAlMaltreatmentInMedicine

Medical students from the UES demonstrated in the Salvador Allende square to defend their rights against historical practices of humiliation within the career, both in the academic field and in their years of medical practices. Video HRE / Graciela Barrera

“Humiliation is not a learning methodology”, “I want to help the country as a good doctor, but you discourage us”, “mental health is an important issue” and “my education should not cause me depression” are some of the texts written by the students, who are mostly in the second and third year of the degree.

The group protested this Wednesday in front of the Faculty of Medicine; another group from the Ombudsman for the Rights of University Students accompanied them.

The day before, that university published a note on social networks lamenting the death of the student.

