“I want to make my contribution”. Ok for Juve

ROME – Rome has formalized the transfer of Maitland-Niles on loan until June. The player has signed the contract until 30 June 2022: at Arsenal 500 thousand euros for the loan plus an additional 500 thousand in bonuses. “I’m thrilled to be here and can’t wait to get started”, he has declared Maitland-Niles in his first interview with the Giallorossi. “I want to give my contribution to the team and show what kind of player I am. Thanks to all the fans for the support they have already shown me. We hope to do great things sooner from here to the end of this season ”.