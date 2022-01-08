“I want to make my contribution”. Ok for Juve
ROME – Rome has formalized the transfer of Maitland-Niles on loan until June. The player has signed the contract until 30 June 2022: at Arsenal 500 thousand euros for the loan plus an additional 500 thousand in bonuses. “I’m thrilled to be here and can’t wait to get started”, he has declared Maitland-Niles in his first interview with the Giallorossi. “I want to give my contribution to the team and show what kind of player I am. Thanks to all the fans for the support they have already shown me. We hope to do great things sooner from here to the end of this season ”.
The 24-year-old Englishman, able to cover different roles between defense and midfield, will wear jersey number 15.
“With Maitland-Niles we deliver to Rome a young player who meets the requirements we were looking for to strengthen the team and who knows how to fill different roles”, commented the general manager of the sports area Tiago Pinto. “When we spoke to Ainsley, we were struck by his enthusiasm to join our group and make himself available to Mourinho.”