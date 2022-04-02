“I want to marry my prison mistress” | Beetroot

Joe Exotic explained why she finally filed for divorce from husband Dillon Passage… she wants to marry a guy she met behind bars!

The Netflix star’s attorney, Autumn Blackledge, told TMZ that Joe’s new love interest is a man named John Graham, and the prison romance is why Exotic recently filed for divorce from jail.

Joe sums it up this way… “God works in incredible ways.” Yes he does.

Joe and Dillon were separated for over a year before Exotic filed for divorce, and Dillon already has a new man in her life too.

Joe’s attorney says he met John in February 2021 when they were both locked up at FMC Fort Worth in Texas… and even though John has been released from custody, it seems he has had a lasting impact on Joe.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, John was in prison for robbery and possession of a firearm. He was sentenced in 2012 to more than 12 years in prison, although prison records show that he was released on March 15 this year.

Joe married Dillon in December. 11, 2017 … just 2 months after Exotic’s previous husband, Travis Maldonado, died after accidentally shooting himself.

Now, Joe has his eyes on his third marriage.

*Translated content from Tmz.com