“I want to open my box of memories” – Corriere.it

Sitting at the piano while singing into a toy microphone. An intimate and common image, of a girl born 19 years ago, but in this case she is Billie Eilish, one of the biggest stars in the world, winner of 5 Grammys, next soundtrack of James Bond and waiting to release his second album, Happier Than Ever. The pop diva, famous for her bleached locks and activism (“Vote Biden,” she told her fans from the stage during the last US election), has decided to open her memory box with the fans. A book (Billie Eilish by Billie Eilish) about her family and her childhood, to try to restore fame in the most human face. “I love looking back at my family photo albums, but I never take them on a trip because they are too precious,” she told the Guardian.

Pop phenomenon Billie who has become one of the greatest and most beloved artists of her generation now with her first book – visual narrative journey through her life – is ready to share more with her audience, including hundreds of never-before-seen photos. Born in Los Angeles, December 18, 2001, rose to prominence in 2016 with the single Ocean Eyes, which went viral on Spotify. With 65 million records sold between albums and digital singles, Billie Eilish is one of the most successful artists of the 21st century: in 2019 she won thirty-four awards, including two American Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, two Guinness World Records and two MTV Europe Music Awards and a Brit Awards. In 2020 she became the youngest person on the Forbes annual ranking of the 100 highest paid celebrities in the world, with earnings of $ 53 million.





The frailties (shared with fans) Compared to Nirvana, she proposed herself to the opposite of the glossy and photoshopped singer and also the choice to publish such an intimate book goes in this direction: she never hid her frailties, showing everyone the braces and talking about his depression: “He threw me into a black hole, I went through several stages of self-harm, I thought I deserved the pain.” Affected by Tourette’s syndrome, a vegetarian, Billie Eilish has been vegan for 5 years: the book seems like a way to maintain and a balance between her “need for privacy and the fan’s appetite for my life,” she told Vogue USA a few weeks ago.

Loading... Advertisements