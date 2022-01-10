“I want to stay in Australia and participate in the Open”

Novak Djokovic wants to stay in Australia and fight at the Australian Open. To say it is the same number one in the world in tennis on Twitter. “I am delighted and grateful that the judge canceled the cancellation of my visa. Despite everything that has happened, I want to stay and try to compete in the Australian Open. I stay focused on that. I came here to play in one of the most important events we have in front of some fantastic fans“.

“Novak is free. A few moments ago he trained, he was on a tennis court. He came to Australia to play tennis, “said the champion’s brother, Djordje, during the press conference of the world’s number one family.

“Our family is very happy that justice and truth have prevailed – adds the brother of the twenty-time Grand Slam winner -. Novak is an honest and exceptional man and I am very happy that the state of justice exists and that we can still fight for the truth and human rights. Truth and justice emerged. We want to thank the Australian judicial system and Judge Kelly. He did it in a very neutral way, paying attention to detail. He looked at every aspect of this story, every fact. “