“I want to stay with whoever took me away”

Kidnapped to 4 years rfind yours family, but he prefers stay with his captors. Sun Zhuo was finally able to hug his parents, father Sun Haiyang and mother Peng Siying, in Shenzhen, China’s Guangdong province 14 years after his kidnapping.

All this time it was thought that even the child was dead, but today at 18 he was able to hug his parents again. A happy reunion, full of emotion and hugs, but the young man chose not to go back with them and stay with what he now considers his family. In fact, Sun Zhuo was one of the many children victims of the kidnappings that for decades took place in China to sell them to families who could not have children.

The boy explained that he did not know that he was kidnapped and that he lived well with his parents who did not make him miss anything. At the age of 4, however, the little boy was stolen from his family in front of his father’s shop while he was playing. His parents never lost heart and looked for him in every way and in every place. Today, however, the 18-year-old has made his choice even though his “adoptive” family is under investigation for kidnapping of a minor.

Thursday 9 December 2021, 10:36



