“I want to try new genres”

After a career spent on action movie sets, Chris Hemsworth would like to experiment with new film genres.

The Australian actor achieved world fame in 2011 after the release of “Thor” and the subsequent entry into the Marvel universe, with whom – always wearing the role of the God of Thunder – he made seven films, including ” Thor: Love and Thunder », out in 2022.

Today Chris feels he is at a crossroads and wants to try his hand at new projects.

“From an artistic point of view, every time I visit that space, I feel the need to find new angles or something different,” he told The Telegraph.

“When you’re too comfortable, you end up not digging deep. I always say to myself: “You could slip and fall here, be ready”. I think it is a great motivation, to feel a little uncertainty and to feel that pinch of fear knocking on your door ».

Today Hollywood has become his “comfort zone”, but the beginnings in the world of cinema were not easy for the 37-year-old.

“When I started my career, I had tremendous anxiety at the auditions. Some have been deleterious, but they have pushed me to work even harder. I always had to be sure that I was 100% prepared, I did all the necessary research. I always do a lot of rehearsals and I have a clear opinion of the scripts ».

A few years ago, Chris made a lifestyle choice: to leave Los Angeles and move to his native Australia with his wife Elsa Pataky and their three children.

«The location is important. If the set is close to where I live, then I’m much more interested in a fact of family practicality ».