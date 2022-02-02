“I want to write the history of this club”

Cabral on the Fiorentina shirt

“I feel ready to wear this number nine jersey, I have prepared all my life to wear it. I think I have finalization as my main feature. I play the center forward, I live for the goal. I have physical strength, I like to move inside the penalty area, but I also like to help the team and participate in the game, to ensure that Fiorentina score many goals “.

Cabral on Vlahovic

“I have great respect for what Vlahovic did on the pitch, he scored many goals again this year with impressive numbers. I came here to write my name in the history of this club and this league. I am adapting to this football, which is different and I am working for this ”.

Cabral on the arrival at Fiorentina

“I left Basel because Fiorentina are an important club. When these opportunities arrive, they must be seized, even though I was having a great season at Basel. I also have the goal of trying to go to the World Championship, so I made this decision for that too. When I learned that Fiorentina were following me, I was immediately very happy. I know this is a historic club, a historic and important jersey. For me this is a great opportunity to play in an important club and in such an important league as Serie A. I also hope to be able to return to the Brazilian national team. “

Cabral and the first training sessions at Fiorentina

“My first training sessions here were excellent. Italian asks for a lot, great intensity, and if necessary I’m ready to play on Saturday too. Since the beginning of January I have worked well at Basel, even with double sessions. So I’m fine ”.

Cabral and the dualism with Piatek

“I know there is competition, it’s normal when you play at Fiorentina. There is Piatek, and it will be a stimulus for me to do better and better “