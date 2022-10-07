I Want What They Have: The Powerful Friendship of Julia Roberts and George Clooney

It is impossible for me to know the age of either of them, considering their good looks (a common thing in Hollywood) a radiant appearance that has not faded, far from it.

Their decades-long friendship, on the other hand, is a very nice story, especially when Julia Roberts told reporter Kyle Buchanan: ‘We have a friendship that people already know about, and we’re going to pick it up now as a divorced couple. Half of America probably thinks we’re divorced, so we have that going for us.’

This, in a nutshell, that’s exactly what Roberts and Clooney they evoke in me; They look like divorcees who went to mediation, set reasonable custody hours, did a lot of therapy (both together and individually), separated for a while, and then got together to be present at their children’s school events.

I’ve already gone on record as a huge fan of divorce, so is it really that surprising that the idea of ​​Roberts and Clooney now playing enemies reassures me?

Later in the interview, Julia roberts and George Clooney They talk about dancing and kissing (things that happen in Ticket to Paradise, spoiler alert!) and how they embarrassed fellow younger actors Kaitlyn Dever and Maxime Bouttier.

I know celebrities are experts at making everyone look like they’re charming, funny, down to earth individuals, rather than aliens in human form, but I do believe them!

They make the kind of jokes that you get between two people who get together once a month for steak and whiskey and gossip about what’s going on in the industry, and now I find myself flagrantly writing how I love the couple confirmed by Roberts-Clooney.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney starred in Ocean’s Eleven (2001). Photo taken from a scene from the movie Ocean’s Eleven (2001).

Moving on, at the end of the interview, Clooney confirms that he’s still willing to appear shirtless at 61, which (1) reminds us that we need to get over our cultural obsession with youth, and (2) yeah, duh, of course yes, he is still a sensual man.

Julia jumped in to point out that ‘he looks good, thank you very much’, because that’s what old school friends are for: They boost your self-esteem when you need it, and they partner with you on camera to earn box office money in a fun way. and honest.

And maybe, if you get a George along the way, you’ll have a great friend to joke around with for years to come.

Article originally published in US Vogue, vogue.com.