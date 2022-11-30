“I wanted an agreement with all the cartels”: the letter from “La Barbie” in which she pointed out Calderón and García Luna

It was reported that Édgar Valdez Villarreal, alias “La Barbie” is no longer in custody (SSP)

On Tuesday, November 27, 2012, two years after his arrest, Édgar Valdez Villarreal, alias “La Barbie”, sent a letter to the pressa in which he pointed out former president Felipe Calderón Hinojosa, of Acción Nacional (PAN), for alleged links with the drug trafficker.

Édgar Valdez “La Barbie” is no longer in custody, according to the US Federal Bureau of Prisons Valdez Villarreal was serving his sentence in a federal prison in Florida, that person was assigned the number 05658-748

“I categorically deny the accusations and statements made by the arresting elements regarding the manner in which my arrest was; and that the truth of the facts is the following: my arrest was the result of political persecution by C. Felipe Calderón Hinojosa, who instituted harassment against me,” the boss wrote in the letter.

The reason for said harassment by Felipe Calderón, according to Valdez Villarreal, was because he had refused to be part of the agreement that the former president “he wanted to have with all the organized crime groups, for which he personally held several meetings to have talks with organized crime groups.”.

“Someone wanted it to be known”: AMLO confirmed that the SRE requested information about “La Barbie” “You have to see if it is true because information is being requested, Foreign Relations is already doing it and the Ministry of Public Security is doing it, today it will be known if he is not in prison,” said the president of Mexico

Subsequently, “La Barbie” pointed out, various meetings were held through General Mario Arturo Acosta Chaparro, who met on the orders of Calderón and Juan Camilo Mouriño, with two of the leaders of the “Familia Michoacana” cartel.

Genaro García Luna would have been one of the main officials behind the start of the war against drug trafficking by Felipe Calderón (Cuartoscuro)

Later, the general met in Matamoros with Heriberto Lazcano and Miguel Ángel Treviño the Z-40. Some time later, Acosta Chaparro and Mouriño, according to the capo’s testimony, met with Arturo Beltrán Leyva, alias “El Barbas”, and also with Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmanleader of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Why Édgar Valdez Villarreal, “La Barbie”, would have left prison in the US According to official records, the former head of the Beltrán Leyva hitmen is no longer in custody, despite the fact that his release was scheduled for the year 2056.

The intention of Calderón, the architect of the controversial “War against Narcotics”, was to reach a kind of agreement with all the cartels: Zetas, Golfo, Juárez, Sinaloa, for which reason, Valdez pointed out, “since there was no response from my part and not wanting to have ties with any of the criminal organizations, An acute persecution was instituted against me, to the point of having searched several homes without a legal order for it and from which they stole money, jewelry, cars, as well as various belongings.

Regarding the former Secretary of Federal Public Security, Genaro Garcia Luna whose trial in the United States will begin on January 17, the drug trafficker born in Laredo, Texas, said he knew that “He has received money from me, drug trafficking and organized crime, as well as a select group made up of Armando Espinosa de Benito, who worked with the DEA and gave me information”.

Édgar Valdez Villarreal, alias “La Barbie” was extradited to the United States on September 30, 2015 (Cuartoscuro)

He even listed the names of those who participated in the corrupt apparatus in favor of the drug trafficker: Luis Cárdenas Palomino, Edgar Eusebio Millán Gómez, Francisco Javier Garza Palacios (PF Colombia), Igor Labastida Calderón, Facundo Rosas Rosas, Ramón Eduardo Pequeño García and Gerardo Garay. String.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Tuesday that the US Embassy confirmed to him that Édgar Valdez “La Barbie”, one of the most bloodthirsty drug lords in Mexico, He remains in his custody, after press reports about his possible release.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), for his part, said this Wednesday, November 30 from the National Palace that the US government had to clarify the situation of the capo, who recently He was released from the custody of the United States Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP).

KEEP READING:

The two things that Barbie got and that Chapo Guzmán still craves

What “La Barbie” was laughing at at the time of her arrest, 12 years ago

Trial against García Luna in the US was postponed again