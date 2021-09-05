‘I wanted more, but I couldn’t’

Nicole Kidman is enjoying multiple successes, thanks to an extraordinary career, but she wanted to tell Marie Claire Australia a very important personal struggle for her life. Let’s find out all the details together

Nicole Kidman she is now a true Hollywood icon, thanks to her great talent, a breathtaking face and an almost otherworldly sweetness. Superb in ‘Moulin Rouge‘, divine in the masterpiece’The others‘and even better in her latest performance on the small screen with Amazon Prime, where you can see all her prowess in the TV series Nine Perfect Strangers. Between an exciting career, major romance with Tom Cruise and Keith Urban, she was cast as the cover face for Marie Claire Australia and in a long interview he opened his heart, telling of a hard struggle within his private life. An important fight that still millions of women are forced to wage. Let’s find out more details together

Nicole Kidman and the fight against infertility told to Marie Claire: an intimate side of the actress that few know

54 years old, more beautiful than ever and still in the midst of her acting career. Nicole Kidman she is still today one of the sexiest and most talented faces in all of Hollywood and in the magazine’s 25th anniversary special, Marie Claire Australia chose her as the cover face. Accustomed to seeing her always strong and smiling, the actress has chosen to share a sweeter and more fragile side with her fans, telling her story in a long interview. fight against infertility. Despite the actress having four beautiful children, she said how many more she would have wanted if she had had the chance. Words that certainly warm the heart and still bring it closer to those who have followed it for years

Many still remember her with the beautiful Tom Cruise, with whom at the time he adopted two children, now adults, Bella and Connor. From marriage with Keith Urban then he had two beautiful girls, Feith and Sunday, whose last had thanks to gestation for others. In the long interview, Nicole let herself go revealing some pains she has kept with her for years, such as abortions and then finally, infertility. Penalties that many women still suffer in silence, almost forced by a sort of taboo. ‘There is never enough talk about the pain that loss from an abortion brings‘he says during the interview. Although the actress would have liked ‘at least ten children‘, as she herself reiterated, she defines herself as grateful for what she has and for the gift of her family. ‘I love being a mother, I love my children. They are sometimes funny and unfiltered and you find yourself watching them grow up knowing that one day they will go their way‘Kidman concludes after opening her heart to Marie Claire.