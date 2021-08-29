I wanted more children, I couldn’t

The Australian edition of Marie Claire has chosen actress Nicole Kidman as its cover star. The Hollywood diva is now 54 years old and takes the opportunity to make a balance between career and private life. The only regret? The actress has four children, but she wanted an even bigger family.

Nicole Kidman is enjoying a moment of great professional successes: on Amazon Prime a new series has been released that sees her protagonist, Nine Perfect Strangers, and Marie Claire Australia chose her as the star of her latest cover. But in the long interview accompanying the photo shoot, the Hollywood diva revealed a more intimate and fragile side, talking about her fight against infertility and difficulties she had in becoming a mother: “I wish I had more children, I didn’t have the chance“.

Nicole Kidman wanted ten children

The Australian edition of Marie Claire has launched a special issue for the magazine’s 25th anniversary and has chosen as its cover star Nicole Kidman, the award-winning Australian actress who today, at the age of 54, takes the opportunity to make a balance between career and private life. A journey full of joys, with only one regret: in the interview, in fact, he confesses that ahe would have liked a larger family: “I would have liked to have had ten children! “. Kidman is a mother of four children. The youngest are Faith and Sunday, born from the marriage to Keith Urban, while with her ex-husband Tom Cruise she adopted two other children (now adults) Connor and Bella.

The fight against infertility and the pain of abortions

The actress only in recent years has spoken openly about the loss of two children during pregnancy and the enormous pain she experienced following abortions. In an interview with Tatler in 2018 he stressed that these mourning is often experienced by women in silence, as if there was a sort of taboo: “Not enough is said about the loss suffered from an abortion“At that point, she and then-husband Tom Cruise had decided to adopt two children, who are now 26 and 28 years old. Then came the marriage to Keith Urban, in 2006: a love story that in Marie Claire defines “an absolute miracle“. A girl was born from the marriage, but over the years Kidman had to struggle with infertility. In 2011, a new joy: the couple welcomed another girl by resorting to gestation for others. During the interview with Marie Claire Australia explains that she is deeply grateful for her family: “I love being a mother, I love children: they are funny and have no filters. But then you see them grow up and take their own path“.