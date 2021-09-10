“I wanted to be as ugly as possible”

To succeed in its interpretation in The girl on the train, Emily Blunt was forced to undergo a dramatic makeover, transforming her beauty into the appearance of a woman destroyed by divorce, alcoholic and dejected. The actress revealed the techniques used by makeup artists to transform her into the protagonist of The girl on the train, including the characteristic bags under the eyes.

The actress also had to wear a variety of colored contact lenses, used in different scenes, and had to stress her lips to make them much more chapped. He in fact revealed at the time in an interview with Radio times that he had “A contact lens that covered my entire eye to give the impression that my eyes were bloodshot. There was the pink eye and the red one, incredibly furious at a drunken look. I also had a yellowish eye when my character was drunk. I wanted everything to be as authentic, raw and ugly as possible. Alcoholism is a bad disease and every time its claws catch you, the idea of ​​a better life is impossible ”.

Emily Blunt praised the film’s makeup artist – Kyra Panchenki – who she credits for making her character authentic. “He soon has photos of people who were arrested for driving while intoxicated, even celebrities”. And the result that came out in the film is incredibly true.

The girl on the train is a film based on the best seller of the same name written by Paula Hawkins which stars Rachel Watson, an alcoholic who is struggling to accept that her ex-husband has now changed his life, has remarried and is now a father. Rachel takes the same train every day and sees from afar a couple having breakfast on their terrace every morning. When the couple’s woman suddenly disappears, Rachel will have to try to resolve the situation.

