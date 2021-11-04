“I wanted to kill my father”. Will Smith’s disturbing revelation

The limelight and the blockbusters on one side, on the outside. A strange and creeping darkness on the other, within. Will Smith he revealed a side of himself hitherto unknown, far from the bright and ironic aspect linked to his public persona. In a forthcoming autobiography titled “Will,” the American actor revealed he had lived painful decades, of anger and resentments, linked to a complicated family situation. In particular, the interpreter recounted his difficult relationship with his father Willard Carroll Smith Sr., a violent and alcoholic man but also capable of good feelings. Against the latter, the former protagonist of the Prince of Bel-Air it even came to hatch gods homicidal thoughts dictated by the desire for revenge.

It all started at the age of nine, when Will saw his father punch his mother, Caroline Bright, in the head. The blow was so strong that the woman spat blood. At that moment, the then kid swore to himself that he would make the parent pay for it. “ That precise moment in that bedroom defined who I am more than any other moment in my life. Everything I’ve done since then, all the awards and accolades I’ve won, were my way of apologizing to my mom for not acting that day. For letting her down in that moment. For not standing up to my father. For being a coward “, declared the actor in the autobiography, of which People anticipated an excerpt frustration and the thirst for revenge that arose in childhood would then re-emerge several decades later, when Smith found himself looking after his now frail and sick father.

The story of the Hollywood star at this point becomes disturbing. “ One night, as I was taking him from his bedroom to the bathroom, a darkness took hold of me. The path between the two rooms passes at the top of the stairs. As a child I promised myself that one day I would avenge my mother, that when I was old enough and strong enough, when I was no longer a coward, I would kill him. So I stopped at the top of the stairs. I could have knocked it down and got away with it easily. As decades of pain, anger and resentment flowed and then receded, I shook my head and continued to take my dad to the bathroom. “revealed Will, admitting that for a moment he thought he wanted to kill his parent. Nobody – he commented – would have believed in his intentional gesture.” I am one of the best actors in the world. My 911 call would have been Oscar-rated “.