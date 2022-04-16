“I wanted to love my dad”: Viola Davis explained why she forgave her father after years of abuse

UNITED STATES-. Before releasing his memoir titled finding me this April 26, in which he will tell the hard story he went through to get to who he is now, Viola Davis gave a preview for the cover of this week’s edition of the magazine People. The star grew up surrounded by deep poverty and she gathered food from the garbage with her five brothers to stave off hunger.

In addition to the famine, and having to put up with her schoolmates throwing stones at her for the simple fact of being black, Davis He also had to witness his father’s abuse of his mother. “The way you react is based on survival. The key is to survive. I did what was in my power at 8 years old. Fight. And that fight served me because I’m still standing, “said the actress.

During years Davis he endured the physical and emotional abuse that his father, Dan, inflicted on his mother, Mae Alice. His dad was a horse groomer who dropped out of school after the second grade, and he regularly beat his wife. In 2006, before he died of pancreatic cancer, the man made peace with both Mae Alice and her daughter. His wife stayed by his side for 48 years until the day of her death.

Viola Davis will release her memoir on April 26

“My dad changed. My mom said that he apologized to her every day. Every day, she rubbed her feet. Forgiveness is not pretty. Sometimes people don’t understand that life is not a Thursday night show on ABC. It’s messy. He did hurt me back then, but love and forgiveness can operate on the same plane as anger.” Davis about the reason for their reconciliation.

“I wanted to love my dad. And here’s the thing: my dad loved me. I saw it. I felt it. I received it and took it. To me, that’s a much better gift and less of a burden than spending my whole life carrying that big heavyweight of who I used to be and what I used to do. That is my choice. That is my legacy: to forgive my father.” Davis. In her act, the actress managed to “reconcile that girl in me and heal me from the past, and find a home.”