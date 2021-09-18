“I wanted to make them laugh, not hurt them”

When Britney Spears announced her engagement to Sam Ashgari, there were many happy and approving comments, but one comment in particular caused a sensation for being humorous and so out of place. It was the actress Octavia Spencer who expressed her personal opinion on the new engaged couple, however, creating a situation of embarrassment. Very soon, however, on her Instagram profile, the artist’s apologies to Britney and her boyfriend arrived.

“Okay, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement and I made a joke” reads from the words of Octavia as a caption to the photo of Britney and Sam. “My intention was to make them laugh without causing pain. I then contacted this lovely couple and apologized privately. But now I want to restore an ounce of happiness that they have been robbed of. Britney fans have seen their darling go through so much pain. We are very happy for her. So let’s show them love ”.

But what had happened? When Britney and Sam announced their engagement last week, Spencer commented that the American pop star should make sure her future husband signs a prenup. After the public apology, the comment below the post also arrived from Asghari, who wrote: “You are very kind to clarify, but I have no hard feelings. Jokes and misconceptions come with the territory “. In short, everything is fine that ends well. Now we just have to wait for the wedding of this beautiful couple and Octavia Spencer among the guests.

