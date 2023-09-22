‘I was 16, and I went on my first date’: When Zendaya revealed how Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man is the best and most relevant to her

Versatile actress Zendaya once opened up about her life, career and her role in the Spider-Man franchise. At the time of the interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she was living in a Brooklyn apartment while shooting The Greatest Showman and preparing for her breakout role as the female lead in Sony’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Zendaya felt like Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man

Despite her rising fame, Zendaya appeared down-to-earth during the interview at the time, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She was wearing black sweats and a hoodie and was walking her miniature schnauzer, Nun. Her only celebrity gifts were a platinum-set diamond necklace and a Rolex on her wrist. Zendaya shared that she was temporarily living in a Brooklyn apartment while working on her film.

Zendaya was committed to her education, attending Oak Park High School in Ventura County, where the school was essentially on set due to her acting commitments. With a true interest in learning, he presented the science behind the movie Interstellar. Regarding Spider-Man, Zendaya admitted that she was not initially a fan of comic books, but as she grew up, she fell in love with the character. The actress told The Hollywood Reporter, “I wouldn’t lie and tell you I was a comic book geek or anything, because I wasn’t. But as I grew up, Spiderman became my favorite. When Tobey Maguire (Spiderman) movies) came out, I was still too young to really enjoy it. But when (Andrew Garfield’s) renewal came out, I was 16, and I went on my first date, and he was (in 2012’s The Amazing ) was Spider-Man, and I was obsessed with it. Spiderman is always the best because he didn’t come from money. He wasn’t born with his superpower. It just happens to him and he’s just a kid, And he’s just trying to balance living life and being a teenager and having hormones and problems and issues while also doing like the most outrageous things. He’s always been the most relatable.”

Zendaya had big plans since childhood

Before landing the role of Spider-Man, Zendaya already had a big career. She debuted opposite Bella Thorne in Disney Channel’s Shake It Up, which then led to lead roles in Disney original films such as Frenemies and Zapped. As a teenager, Zendaya was already thinking about her own brand, releasing an album, writing a book, and even launching a fashion line and an app.

During the interview Zendaya also addressed issues of diversity and representation and suggested that America is diverse, and that film should reflect that reality. She insisted, “I don’t know what America you live in, but what I see right now when I walk out on my streets of New York, I see a lot of diversity and I see the real world and it’s beautiful. Is, and that’s what’s supposed to be reflected and that’s what’s reflected so you just have to get over it.