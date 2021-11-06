“I was a c *** e. The vaccine? If …”. Dramatic confession – Libero Quotidiano





The former cyclist Filippo Pozzato, winner of the 2006 Sanremo, has been hospitalized for three days in the pneumology department for Covid. “I started to feel bad on Friday 22 October, three days before I got vaccinated. I had already scheduled the vaccine for Monday 25, but on Friday I started to feel unwell. Chills, fever, then the difficulty of breathing, increasingly stronger and more insistent: it’s not a joke. Three days ago the hospitalization, here in Vicenza, where they took care of me like no one could. I hope to recover as soon as possible, and then go back to work. I have many ideas, I have many things in my head that I would like to give shape to, but now the priority is to heal. I guarantee you that I am climbing a very beautiful mountain, but it’s not pleasant at all “, he recounted his misadventure.





“Did I have to get the vaccine first? Of course yes, but I was really at my best to give shape to that racing project that I then set up, but now I have to think a little about myself. I don’t have the mask yet, but if I get worse they put it on me. I’ve always felt strong, I have been among people who had made Covid and nothing had ever happened to me, and because I was always at full speed with racing, and I had decided to do it later. I was a cogl …., and I took a good beating ”, he remarked.

“I’ve always been healthy, I’ve never taken anything, but Covid knocked me down. I’m attached to oxygen to open my bronchi, but if I get worse they put on a mask. I brought three books, I read, sleep, watch television. Luckily I have two guys on my team who know everything and replace me ”. In short, a bad blow for Pozzato. Everyone hopes that he will get well soon.