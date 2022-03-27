I was a counselor to juvenile delinquents earning £100 a day; now i’m a famous facialist rochelle humes and abbey clancy love

It’s not every day someone goes from counseling young offenders to being a top facialist, but that’s the story of Shane Cooper.

The 33-year-old, from Weston-super-Mare, trained as a custodial officer at the Medway Secure Training Center after leaving school.

At 19, he was working with adolescents who had committed serious crimes and received sentences, ranging in age from 12 to 18 years old.

She then moved on to the Juvenile Offender Services team, doing one-on-one intervention work with teens who needed help with substance abuse and mental health issues.

Shane tells Fabulous, “I didn’t know what I wanted to do at the time, but my aunt worked at the safe training center and she always told me how inspiring it is to help young people.

“I found the job extremely enjoyable. Being able to help young people control their moods, explore their emotions and have a positive impact on their lives was very rewarding.

“It could be quite challenging and high risk at times, especially when young people didn’t want to participate but needed it as part of their sentence.

“That would happen on occasion, and sometimes you would experience a lot of anger and aggression.”

In all, Shane worked in the prison service for five years and in the community for two, with a starting salary of £26,000.

But then she completely changed her mind, after her mom had her first non-surgical facial and “fell in love with it.”

Shane says, “He decided he wanted to have a machine at home. Since it was a clinical machine, my mother, sister and I had to leave for a two-week training.

«We all passed and I started doing treatments with my mother, her friends and my aunts.

“I started to realize that doing facials was like doing therapy, while making people feel more confident.

“Through word of mouth and posting pictures on Facebook, my work got noticed and I started getting hired.

“I used to do home visits by putting the machine in the back of my car and going to clients’ hotels and homes.

“As the business grew, I went part-time at my other job and eventually full-time at facials.”

Shane opened a clinic in Essex and traveled to London when working with celebrities.

He says, “I got to the point where my waiting list was over three months and I felt like I was working 24/7.

“It took five or six years of constant work to have what we needed to set up a private practice in Kensington and we’ve been here for three years, it’s fantastic.”

Her celebrity clients now include Nicola Roberts, Rochelle Humes, Lily Allen, Emily Atack, Rita Ora, Laura Whitmore, Maya Jama, Abbey Clancy, Emma Bunton, Emma Willis, Demi Rose, Hannah Waddinham, Jessie J, Niall Horan, Phoebe Dynevor , Sienna Miller and Vicky McClure.

He charges up to £1,600 for his “personalized head-to-toe VIP treatment” and £900 for a personalized facial.

Says Shane, “I’ve looked out for people who are in the public eye very early in my career. Word of mouth is a big part of that.

“I have about 22 different medical machines and I completely customize a treatment for the individual.

“I think the skills and development I learned in my first job are a big part of why I am where I am today.

“It’s understanding human beings on a different level and adapting those skills that I wasn’t taught in the beauty industry.

“But when I changed careers, I felt more appreciated and it was fun. Working for yourself is very enriching.

“I was also able to travel to many different places and met some of the closest people in my life through this industry.”