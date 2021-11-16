“I was a junkie, I used to go to Turkey to dop”. The autobiography of the walker is released – OA Sport

Alex Schwazer confessed in his autobiography “After the finish line”, published by Feltrinelli. The Italian walker wrote: “I was a junkie, I used to go to Turkey for doping. Innsbruck-Vienna, Vienna-Antalya. I told Carolina Kostner and my parents that I would go to Rome, to Fidal. I kept my cell phone on even at night, to avoid sending the message from the Turkish telephone company. I was already thinking as an addict. Or rather, I was unreasonable. And I was ready to lie, because taking drugs also means lying“.

The introduction reads verbatim: “It is not a devil’s confession or an angel’s apology. Anyone who wants to read the biography of a sinless man must choose another, not mine“. The South Tyrolean, who will blow out 37 candles on December 26th, was Olympic champion in the 50 km walk in Beijing 2008. He is currently serving one disqualification for doping until 2024, but it should be remembered that his case was dismissed by the Italian criminal justice in 2021, even if the international one and WADA did not accept it.

The athlete also talks about the former partner Carolina Kostner: “He sent me a message to invite me to a party in Ortisei, for the Gothenburg silver. his first, true, great success. We still didn’t know each other. I replied that I had to train and, in order not to make a bad impression, I offered to go and see her in Turin. After a pizza and two bottles drank almost alone, I spilled the drink on her. We made it five in the morning. We were in tune. My loneliness was very similar to hers“.

Alex Schwazer, who six months ago had to collect the no dry of the Tas of Lausanne which prevented him from participating in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, also spoke to the Courier of the Veneto: “Maybe last summer, with the legal acquittal and the no to the Olympics, something snapped inside me and I decided to close the deal with the past. I felt ready. I gave the book to Sandro (Donati, ed.), my coach, to Gerhard (Brandstätter, ed.), my lawyer, clarifying immediately: do not expect a book of inquiry because I speak only of my life. I would not have been able to find the motivation to write fifty pages about how I won in Beijing, about doping or about what happened in Rio in 2016. Many crucial points in my story have been deliberately soft: I did not want my autobiography to contain thoughts of hatred and resentment. I didn’t give space to the people who hurt me or who got on the winner’s chariot and then got off as soon as things went wrong“.

The former blue tells, again in his biography, how he still struggles to believe that he has come out of this vortex: “When I hit rock bottom, I wondered how I got into that situation. That day marked the rebirth of the man I had inside and who for a long time hadn’t found space to go out. That day I realized that I was in an immense and apparently dead-end labyrinth, in which I had been groping for years. A labyrinth in which I had lost everything. The person I was, my girlfriend, the credibility, the dignity. Only now have I gotten out of it. I survived an ambush, a devious and cruel plot that at other times would have annihilated me. Even today, five years later, I don’t know how I managed to keep my balance. This is the story I want to tell“.

