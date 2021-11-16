“I was a junkie, the lies to Carolina Kostner” – Libero Quotidiano





“I was a junkie, I used to go to Turkey to dop myself.” These are the words of the former marathon runner Alex Schwazer, coming directly from his autobiography “After the finish line”, published by Feltrinelli. “Innsbruck-Vienna, Vienna-Antalya. TO Carolina Kostner and I told my parents that I would go to Rome, to FIDAL – writes the South Tyrolean – I kept my cell phone on even at night, to prevent the message from the Turkish telephone company from being sent. I was already thinking as an addict. Or rather, I was unreasonable. And I was ready to lie, because doping also means lying“. Thus reads the introduction of Schwazer’s book: “It is not a devil’s confession nor an angel’s apology. Anyone who wants to read the biography of a sinless man must choose another one, not mine “.





How did he get to know Carolina

The acquaintance with Kostner began like this: “He sent me a message to invite me to a party in Ortisei, for the silver of Goteborg – says Alex -: his first, true, great success. We still didn’t know each other. I replied that I had to train and, in order not to make a bad impression, I offered to go and see her in Turin. After a pizza and two bottles drunk almost alone, I spilled the drink on her. We made it five in the morning. We were in tune. My loneliness was very similar to hers ”. On the desire to tell everything in a book, nine months after the closing of the criminal case for doping, born from the accusation on the eve of the Rio 2016 Games, and six months after the no of the Tas in Lausanne which precluded him from Tokyo 2020, the South Tyrolean says this: “Maybe last summer, with the legal acquittal and the no to the Olympics, something snapped inside me and I have decided to close the accounts with the past “.





A book about his life

And again: “I gave the book to Sandro (Donati, ed), my coach, to Gerhard (Brandstätter, ed), my lawyer, clarifying immediately – he said in an interview with Courier of the Veneto – ‘Do not expect a book of inquiry because I speak only of my life’. I would not have been able to find the motivation to write fifty pages about how I won in Beijing, about doping or about what happened in Rio in 2016. Many crucial points in my story have been deliberately soft: I did not want my autobiography harbored thoughts of hatred and resentment. I did not give space to the people who hurt me or to those who got on the winner’s wagon and then got off as soon as things went badly “.



