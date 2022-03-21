“I was a woman empowered by commodifying my body”

Related news

“My body, or rather my physique, is an ornament used to decorate.” For Emily Ratajkowski, this has been a complicated discovery after many years of career. The international model and actress, who has a more than evident track record of success walking for the most important firms in the world of fashion, reflects on these issues in her new book, My bodylaunched in Spain this March.

All the stories told in this book, from the publisher Phaidon, are real experiences that the writer has lived years ago and that, however, for a long time she has tried to forget because she was not willing or prepared to face them. As she indicates: “I made it a habit to dismiss experiences that were painful or inconsistent with what I wanted to believe: that I was the living testimony of an empowered woman thanks to the commodification of her image and body”.

The work is all essay about vulnerability of a woman who has experienced how her body became an object to be observed and enjoyed by others. “I wrote this book to better understand the experiences that have impacted my beliefs and policies. Some of the most valuable, insightful, and open conversations I’ve had have been with my close female friends. I tried to tap into the vulnerability I’ve known in those moments right now.” essays. My only hope for this book is that, before you form an opinion, do me the favor of reading my story in my own words, “wrote the model in a post from Instagram.

It is this inner contradiction that makes reading this series of essays so special. Ratajkowski shows himself clear, transparent and more sincere than ever. If we had to take an X-ray of a perfect woman with clear ideas, that would not be the international model. And it is now that she is proud of it: the process of facing reality has been a complicated process for her realizing that she had desperately clung to an identity.

A jump to bitter stardom

In 2013, the video clip of the song was released Blurred Linesinterpreted by Robin, T.I. and Pharrell. With a white background as decoration, the singers appear in this video together with three models dancing, playing with each other and even posing with real animals. One of them was Emily Ratajkowski and from this appearance, her name began to resonate in the world of modeling.

As she tells in the book, at first she was not going to participate in the recording of this video clip by her own decision. In the presentation of the project, words as degrading as “cool pimps” or “naked chicks xxx boobs”. This, together with the small amount of money they offered, led the model to refuse to participate. However, the director of the video insisted, requesting a meeting in person with the model to explain how the recording would work.

Emily Ratajkowski and Robin Thicke in ‘Blurred Lines’



In the end, Ratajkowski decided to participate. Although she at first felt comfortable in the set Thanks to the majority presence of women, everything changed when it was time to record with the performers of the song. As he states in his book, the writer tried to enjoy the experience and did not stop dancing the same song over and over again. But, it was the moment of recording alone with Robin Thicke that brought him face to face with reality.

“Suddenly, I noticed the coldness and the strange sensation of foreign hands surrounding my bare breasts from behind. Instinctively, I moved away and turned to Robin,” he says. Despite this immediate reaction and a concern from the behind-the-scenes team about his condition, the singer managed to get away with it and the recording continued as normal. That’s when The model faced power relations: they were working for the singer and no one was in a position to tell her anything.

However, he decided not to tell this story at the time, he hid it from the journalists who asked him about his nudity in the video clip. She always defended herself by saying that she was a feminist and she had done it because it was her decision, and she was proud of it. But, as she discovered later, not everything was so pretty: “Facing the reality of existing dynamics would have meant admitting how limited my power was deep down, how limited is the power of any woman who survives and even succeeds in the world as a thing to look at.

A life in the arena

One of the most interesting aspects of the story is the journey that the model takes through her life with a common aspect: the exposure of her body. Thus, she tells how she has felt watched since her childhood. These continuous references to her physique were not long in coming, and since she was little, her parents boasted about how beautiful her daughter was.

For the writer, receiving compliments was not a dish of good taste and many times she preferred not to dare to show off her body for fear of the reactions of others. “If people are bothered by any of that, that’s her problem,” her mother told her, who always tried to encourage her to show her beauty. She even wrote an essay titled Baby Womanname with which her father referred to her: “Una precocious 12-year-old baby-female, size D from brawho slept with his parents.” In it, he explained what it was like to grow up with the shame of seeing how your body is developing and, at the same time, sexualizing.

Ratajkowski reflects in this book on the reason for this disaffection to the compliments and nice comments that he usually receives. In her teens, the model she was raped by her boyfriend at the time, who forced her into a car against her will. However, in an attempt to forget that story, she did not tell. Years later, when she had been in the profession for some time, photographer Jonathan Leder abused her after a photo shoot.

Testimonies as harsh as these are recounted by the writer with profound sincerity in an attempt to glimpse, as transparently as possible, the reasons for this strange relationship with her own body. It was a trip to the Maldives in 2019 that started him thinking. After reading Demi Moore’s autobiography, she realized that they had a lot in common, she had also used her body to achieve success. Right at that time, she was on that trip because she was being used to promote the hotel where she was staying. In truth, she was a product like many others. Her body was not his.

