The American actress and model Megan Fox has become the protagonist of the pink press in recent hours after an interview with the magazine Glamor in which she talks about her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly and gives her opinion on feminism or the MeToo movement within Hollywood.

Regarding this, Fox criticizes the hypocrisy of the industry and recalls that she opened a path that no one followed. “I was ahead of the movement by almost a decade.” “I was speaking out against the abusive, misogynistic and patriarchal attitudes that were going on in Hollywood in 2008 and 2009, long before most were willing to accept or tolerate it,” Fox protests in the interview.

“I was ridiculed for it. I was persecuted. It was not the most affectionate or pleasant way to treat me », she protests, stressing that she did not feel« accepted by the majority of the feminist community ».

Fox has always denounced feeling belittled or ridiculed for her physique and insists, regarding the feminist community, that “what I provoke them is not something they can digest very well and they reject me for it.”

“I was accepted as a feminist until I had the nerve to call my boyfriend ‘daddy’ (‘daddy’) and a lot of people were angry with that,” recalls Megan Fox, ironically, while defending that feminism should strive to allow women women behave or express themselves as they wish.