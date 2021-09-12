“I was afraid for my children”

Promoting her new book on children’s rights, Angelina Jolie hinted that she was afraid for her children during her marriage to Brad Pitt: what happened?

Still shadows on what led to the divorce Angelina Jolie from Brad Pitt: that something had happened violent in the couple and in the family dynamics it was already understood, but with a certain reluctance Angelina made it clear in a clear way during the promotion of her book “Know Your Rights“, a manual on the rights of the child aimed precisely at the youngest. Interviewed and pursued by The Guardian, without being too explicit for the” legal situation “in which it finds itself (referring to the custody practices still in progress), Jolie linked the contents of the book to obvious personal situations, in which you have to read between the lines.

I remembered the children’s rights, I took them back, I looked at them and I thought: well, these are for when you are in a certain situation and you want to make sure there is support for the children in your life. [Ha temuto per l’incolumità di qualcuno?] Yes, for my family. For my whole family. […] It took me a long time to find the strength to separate myself from the father of my children.

It seems obvious that Angelina Jolie is referring to at least one episode that leaked, that is, the time when Brad Pitt on their private jet he would raise his hands on Maddox, one of the couple’s children (the others are Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox). The FBI investigated the case, but cleared the actor completely after an investigation. At the moment Angelina and Brad, although already divorced, are competing for the custody of minor children (Maddox has now come of age): Pitt would like joint custody, but Angelina asks to be the only one looking after the boys.

Read also

Angelina Jolie lands on Instagram for women in Afghanistan and for all refugees