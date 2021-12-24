“I was afraid of penalties at Euro 2020, now let’s think about the World Cup”

Roberto Mancini between past and future. The coach of the national team he spoke at 360 °, from the victory in the European Championship to the path to get to the World Championships. “In the final at Euro 2020 I hoped not to get to penalties, after 120 minutes and in front of 75 thousand spectators. There is always a bit of fear but we knew the thrust of the whole national team. We knew we should have played a great European, but also of having to put in something more to get to the end “, the words to Sky Sport.

Always talking about the triumph at the European Championships, Mancini underlines that “we have done an extraordinary thing, and made millions of people happy: it is the most beautiful thing, of which we are all proud. But the European Championship is behind us, now we have to think about other”. Moreover, that joy has become a bit of concern for the lack of direct qualification for the World Cup and the prospect of having to face Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in the play-offs.

“There is regret, but this is football, it is sport – comments Mancini -. Sometimes you deserve to win and you don’t win, we deserved to finish the group much earlier. We let ourselves go a bit and now we have to roll up our sleeves and do a great job in the two games. But I remain optimistic, just as I knew that our group with Switzerland would be difficult. I thought of passing, but I knew it would be difficult. “

“The match in Basel was dominated but this is football – he adds – fortunately we still have this chance and we must do everything possible to go to Qatar”. But before facing Macedonia and then, if successful, Portugal or Turkey, will the blues do an internship? “We will find a way to see each other.”

But will there be new faces? “This also depends on the moment of the championship – the coach’s response -. There may be someone who is in better shape than another. The most important thing will be to have them all healthy. There are many players who are still in a phase of improvement. our team can still give a lot. Joao Pedro? He has been playing in Italy for many years, we know he has high technical qualities. “

There is also a question about Zaniolo who is playing as second striker: does Mancini like him in this role? “Yes. There are many players who can grow a lot and it will be important for me to go to the World Cup.”