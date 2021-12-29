“I was alone and scared, I thought about leaving the role”

For New Year’s Eve “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts” is coming, a television special dedicated to the famous saga. The Daily Mail has published some excerpts of the interviews with the actors, who during the reunion revealed some unpublished background.

Emma Watson, for example, said that in 2007, on the eve of the shooting of the fifth chapter “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix”, she went into crisis and thought about giving up everything. David Yates was chosen to direct the new chapter at the time and confirmed: “One thing the production told me about Emma is that she wasn’t sure she wanted to go back to another chapter.”

Watson was 16 at the time and success was overwhelming her: “I was scared, things were starting to get bold for all of us. The fans sincerely wanted me to succeed and everyone genuinely supported each other. It was fantastic. “.

Even Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley (Harry Potter’s best friend), admitted going through such a moment: “I had feelings similar to Emma’s, but we never really talked about it.”

At the time, in fact, they were all teenagers and for this reason, according to the protagonist Daniel Radcliff, it was very difficult to open up to each other: “We didn’t talk about it because we were just kids. A 14-year-old doesn’t go to a peer to ask if everything is fine”. Luckily Emma Watson was able to overcome the crisis, giving the public new chapters in the role of the wizard Hermione.

