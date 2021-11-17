“I was ashamed of my divorce. I lost 45 kilos »- Corriere.it

from Entertainment editing

The British pop star confessed in the first television interview ahead of the new album 30

I’ve been obsessed withidea of ​​a nuclear family all my life because I haven’t had one. From an early age I had promised myself that when I had children, we would stay together. And I’ve tried, for a really long time. To come to terms with the guilt caused by her divorce the pop star Adele that on the end of the marriage he built the new, highly anticipated one album 30, out on friday 19th november. The songs were not enough to tell in depth what he went through, to collect his confessions he thought about it talk show queen Oprah Winfrey

, in the first television interview on the new album released by the British pop star, which aired Sunday night in the United States on CBS.

Divorce from Simon Konecki In the two-hour special Adele touched on many personal themes, starting with the separation from her husband Simon Konecki which took place in 2018, the same year of the wedding, arrived after eight years of relationship: the star, 33, explained that she felt embarrassed by the divorce: I take marriage very seriously and it almost seems like I disrespected you by marrying and then divorcing so quickly, he said. A difficult period that caused her terrifying anxiety attacks, as a result of which he has decided to engage in physical activity on a regular basis, losing nearly 45 pounds in two years. The singer added to be on good terms with Konecki, to continue growing with him son Angelo, 9 years old, and pointed out how he has them saved his life when she became famous, risking being overwhelmed by such a sudden success.

Slimming His too slimming, of course, was the focus of the interview, after being the subject of much debate online: the star explained that exercise mainly served to control his anxiety and that is why he started training every day: It really helped me to get better mentally. Of the criticisms that came online when she showed off her transformation, she isn’t surprised: I’m not shocked or upset because my body has been objectified throughout my career. I’m always too fat or too thin. Am I beautiful or I am not. I’m sorry that someone may have felt bad about themselves seeing my change, but reassuring people about how they feel about their body is not my job.

The relationship with the father Over the course of the two hours, Adele also sang songs old and new, performing for the first time in front of her son, from the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. Interviewed in the same garden where Oprah Winfrey also hosted Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the singer also spoke of the difficult relationship with her father. The biggest injury she suffered as a child, she said, was the total absence of the parent: I never expected anything from anyone because that’s what I learned to do from my relationship with my father. He was the reason I couldn’t come to what a relationship where you really love each other. After so many difficult years in which relations with her father were interrupted, Adele finally reconciled with him in the last three years, after the man fell ill. Before he died last April, she even managed to get him to listen to the new album via Zoom: it was very, very therapeutic. AND when dead it was just as if the wound had closed.