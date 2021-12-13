“I was attacked and bitten by 20 otters, I thought I was going to die”, the story of the attack in Singapore

A British man who took a morning stroll in Singapore’s botanical gardens said he was attacked by a herd of wild otters and eventually sustained 26 wounds on his buttocks, legs and toes. Graham Spencer, 60, was taking his usual 6am walk in the gardens when a herd of about 20 otters ambushed him, causing him to fall and at which point they trampled and bit him everywhere.

«The whole thing lasted about 10 or 12 seconds, I couldn’t move … I thought I was going to die. If they had bitten my face or neck, I would certainly have died, ”the man told Reuters. Spencer managed to free himself when a friend of his ran to his aid screaming at the otters who ran away.

Animal welfare groups have said otters rarely attack humans unless they feel threatened. For this reason Spencer thinks that the animals mistook him for a runner who passed him, stepping on one of the animals in the dim early morning light.

Spencer, who has lived in Singapore for years, said he hoped the authorities would take measures to improve lighting along the path in the gardens. “I weigh 90 kilograms and I wouldn’t have been able to get up without my friend’s help, if the otters had attacked a girl or a child, they definitely wouldn’t have survived,” Spencer said.