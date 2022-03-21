As soon as she was proclaimed three-time world champion in the indoor triple jump this Sunday, with a new world record (15.74 metres), the Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas26 years old, is not satisfied and is already aiming to overcome a legendary barrier: “I was born to jump 16 meters”, he said in Belgrade.

With that jump of 15.74 meters, Rojas not only achieved his third world title indoors (after those achieved in 2016 and 2018), but also improved by seven centimeters his world record obtained at the Tokyo Olympics last summer and is getting closer to the 16-meter barrier, which no athlete has achieved until now.

“Today has been like a dream for me,” declared the Venezuelan with the gold medal around her neck.

“I wanted to come here with my coach (Cuban Iván Pedroso) and have fun. He was in great shape and felt he could do great things,” he added.

Yulimar Rojas, happy

Rojas was delighted with the result obtained in Belgrade: “I am very happy because I achieved everything I wanted and more”, although she added that she did not know if her record was “pure magic or a coincidence”.

“It could have happened on any jump, but it happened on the last one. It seems a bit like a leap for glory!” she said.

Questioned about the possibility of jumping beyond 16 meters, the Venezuelan recalled: “Nothing is impossible, that’s my motto.”

“I have two motivations in life: to reach 16 meters and do better than my coach, the legend Iván Pedroso,” he added, referring to the five world titles indoors and four outdoors in the long jump of the legendary Cuban jumper. .

“I will conquer it. I was born to jump 16 meters and this is what inspires me to help inspire others… I know I have 16 meters in my legs and that is my goal”, she insisted.

Superiority

The absolute superiority of the Venezuelan in this discipline, of which she is also a double outdoor world champion (2017 and 2019), was once again in evidence, distancing the silver medalist, the Ukrainian Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk, by one meter ( 14.74 meters).

“I am very glad that Ukrainian athletes, despite fighting a war, can come here and can show that they can achieve what they want, that they can encourage the entire population of Ukraine that dreams come true and that they are living a difficult moment, but they are going to get out of it,” Rojas said about the Bekh-Romanchuk medal, the second of the Ukrainian delegation, a country that is suffering from the invasion of Russia, “something unthinkable in this century,” according to the Venezuelan. .

Rojas also had words for his compatriots. “These are not good times for the country, but thanks to my work and my courage I can win this medal for my country and I know that they are very happy that every day I can show what Venezuelans are made of,” he said.

Regarding the possibility that he will also compete in the long jump, Rojas recalled that “it is always difficult due to schedules to double in a championship. It already happened to me in Tokyo and here too. There will always be the opportunity and sport gives you the chance to show that as an athlete you have no limits”.

“I know that the time will come when I can do it and if it is this year in Oregon, much better”, he declared in reference to the Outdoor World Cup that will be held in Eugene (United States) next July.

