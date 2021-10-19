Kate Winslet, famous actress, talks about her difficult past: “I was bullied. They called me fat, I felt bad “

KATE WINSLET AND THE TOUCHING REVELATION: “THEY CALLED ME CICCIONA, I DID NOT FEEL ENOUGH” – The bullying seems to spare no one at all. We already told you about Miriam Leone and the offenses suffered by the actress: well, today we tell you about another public figure, a victim of bullies as a young man. We are talking about Kate Winslet, extraordinary performer in Titanic, who just yesterday turned 46.

Here are his words, also reported by the site “Donnaglamour.it”: “I was bullied in school. They made fun of me and they called me “fat”. They locked me in a closet and I could hear them laughing at me. I was also told by a teacher that I could only act if I was content with doing fat girl parts. I had the feeling that I wasn’t enough, I couldn’t go on. And all this because I was not part of someone else’s idea of ​​”perfection”. My body wasn’t perfect and I rarely heard any positive comments“.

Today Kate Winslet she is an international star and despite everything she has always moved forward, reacting strongly. But his career wasn’t easy either. here is the tale from Kate: “I didn’t care how important the parts were, I wanted to act and keep learning. Then, one day, I did the casting to play Rose on Titanic. I was the most unlikely candidate in one of the craziest movies ever made! You can come from anywhere in the world and do anything if you overcome your fears ”. AND Kate Winslet he can proudly say that he has overcome his anxieties and the fight against bullying.

