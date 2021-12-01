News

"I was chatting with Tom Cruise, but it was a scam. I was upset, I was fond of "

For about six months she thought she was chatting with Tom Cruise, only to discover that it was a scam. The protagonist of this unpleasant story is the showgirl Flavia Vento. At Hyenas he said: «Our conversations have always been nice, he said I was a Goddess and he called me Sun, he thought I came from a constellation. It was very romantic. ‘ It wasn’t Tom Cruise himself, of course, writing to her, but someone posing as the Hollywood actor to extort money from her.

Flavia Vento: «For months I talked to Tom Cruise on whatsapp, he sent me love songs. But it was a scam “

“Tom told me that he was writing to me from his personal profile, different from the official one,” explained Flavia Vento. “I lived a dream and for a long time – admitted the showgirl – I didn’t listen to a friend of mine who said to wake me up”. Vento said he had asked the fake Tom Cruise several times to be able to make a video call, but he always said no, claiming he wanted to meet her first via chat. After months of virtual messages, finally the moment of the meeting arrives, but the showgirl is asked to pay a sum of money. At that point Flavia Vento understood everything: “I was upset, I’m not stupid up to this point.” However, the showgirl says she does not want to denounce: “It’s as if you were fond of me, in my heart I still hope it’s Tom.”


