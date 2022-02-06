“I was close to exhaustion, I imposed a stop and resumed”

It must not be easy to follow the promotional tour and the filming of two blockbuster champions like Spider-Man: No Way Home and the upcoming one at the same time Uncharted. Tom Holland remembered with horror, who in a new interview told how he had to impose a stop to filming to avoid a nervous breakdown.

In recent years, after making his debut for the general public in the recognizable role of Spider-Man of the MCU, Tom Holland it is always gaining new space in several high budget productions, specializing in the field of old and new blockbusters. On the one hand, he was able to take over from Robert Downey Jr. as the leading charismatic figure Marvel Cinematic Universe, realizing with the miracle of Spider Man No Way Home an unthinkable success for a standalone Marvel, by many even compared to an unprecedented event such as Avengers: Endgame, which could count on ten years of construction of the narrative universe.

On the other hand, the only legacy of cinecomic is being thrown away to modestly make its way into the universe of blockbusters, with Sony Pictures who is back to bet on him for the promising, first adaptation of Uncharted for the big screen, so much so that one thinks of a great new franchise in development that manages to retain the loyalty of the outgoing public of Indiana Jones, to stay in the field of action movies starring treasure hunters.

Based on the homonymous saga of video game masterpiece by Naughty Dog, at the center of the story we find Holland in the role of the treasure hunter Nathan Drake, alongside Mark Wahlberg who wears those of her partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan instead. The plot of the film will be an unprecedented adventure compared to video games and will present the first trip around the world of Nathan and Sully as they chase Antonio Bandares’ Vascello Moncada and the mysterious treasure it hides. But along the way to the loot, Nathan may uncover a series of tracks that will lead him back to his long-missing brother Sam.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the stress due to shooting (Could he have solved it with the object of pleasure Mark Whalberg gave him?) Holland said: “There was a time when I had to make the call and say, ‘Guys, I’ll need a weekend, because otherwise I will fall apart. ‘ I had bad knee tendonitis, which kept me stuck for a while, but luckily it happened towards the end of the shoot. Plus the studio was great. They have been incredibly helpful. They understood and recognized how hard I was working and gave me the free time I needed“.

As filming was over, Holland was then caught up in the flurry of promotional tours for the third of the Home Saga: “I was really sick … But I didn’t say no. I kept telling myself, ‘I can do it, I can do it, I can do it.’ There was a time when I had to walk away from the stage to throw up. I was under a lot of pressure to finish the work day. That was the first time I really said to myself, ‘No, that’s enough. I gave you everything ‘“. The film will be released on February 17 in Italian cinemas.