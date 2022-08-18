“I was crazy”: they assure that Elon Musk was afraid of Amber Heard when they were together

Amber Heard is still in the middle of the controversy, after the scandalous leak of the trial documents and her counterclaim to Johnny Depp, now the details of her affair with Elon Musk are added.

The eccentric billionaire and the “Aquaman” actress were together while the actress was still married to Depp, and this would be just one of the extramarital affairs he had.

The artist declared that the affair happened after separating from Depp, however, Musk denied it, stating that they dated during the marriage. Information that was confirmed when the security videos of the penthouse where both were seen were revealed.

“He seemed really scared”

As published by the “Geo News” media, a close friend of the ex-partner said that Elon ended up with Amber because “he thought she was crazy” and feared that she would do something really serious.

Gia, a pseudonym used by the informant, said that he took her away from his life for fear of her “anger attacks”, and recommended that she do the same.

“He seemed really scared. I think he knew she was crazy enough to do it. And she knew that he would be the one for her to clean if she did,” the woman recounted.