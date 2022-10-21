“I was crying”, they reveal that Olivia Wilde was unfaithful to Harry Styles. magazine See

The love story of Harry Styles Y Olivia Wildehe the most successful singer of the moment, ranking as one of the richest in the world and she, actress and film director, has become the talk of the British tabloids, as it is speculated that she began the affair with the artist when He was still a couple of the Hollywood actor Jason Sudeikiswith whom he has two children: Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5.

Olivia Wilde had assured that her romance with Harry Styles began when she had already broken up with the father of her children Jason Sudeikis, but a nanny has just contradicted her. Photo: EFE – CAROLINE BREHMAN

Although Olivia herself, in the midst of promoting the film Do not worry honey He assured that his love story with Styles began long after he had separated from Sudeikis and that they broke up due to the wear and tear of the years, now the nanny of Wilde’s children and the actor, revealed in an explosive interview that this is not true. The mentioned source said that the protagonist of ted lasso discovered the infidelity thanks to messages from Apple Watch that Harry was writing to Olivia and she replied in the same romantic tone. Olivia had recently said, “It ended long before I met Harry,” referring to her romance with Jason.

Olivia Wilde was unfaithful with Harry Styles, the babysitter said

“On Monday morning (November 9, 2020), when I came back from my weekend off, (Jason) was crying a lot. He didn’t know what had happened. He was a mess and he was yelling: ‘[Olivia] He has left us,’” the nanny told the Daily Mail. She also said the actor was so distraught that he threw himself on top of Wilde’s car to prevent him from going on a date with Harry. Then Jason forbade them to listen to Harry music in his house. “I feel so sorry for Jason because he really wanted things to work out. He dropped everything to go to therapy and try again, but it didn’t work,” the nanny continued.

The burning statements have been subtly denied by a statement that Olivia and Jason have issued. The couple, who had been in different corners and in conflict over the custody of the children, despite the fact that she has insisted that they ended amicably, signed the joint bulletin.

“As parents it is incredibly upsetting to learn that one of our two children’s former nannies has made such false and defamatory accusations about us,” the statement said. “Her 18-month campaign of harassment against us, as well as our loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has come to an end.. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children in the sincere hope that she now chooses to leave our family alone,” the actress and her now-ex wrote.

