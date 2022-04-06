‘I was drunk’; Neymar mocks the criticism after a brace

Midtime Editorial

Neymar went back to Appear the weekend in the landslide the PSG 5-1 over Lorient. brazilian soccer player I had several weeks ‘missing‘, on everything from the duel Back of Eighth in the Champions League, where the French team was traced by the Real Madrid. Since that fateful meeting was criticized by press and the hobby, to which he already replied.

in the last duel from Ligue 1 the brazilian striker frame a doublet to get rid of the bad moment in which he was living, so took advantage to post a clip of one of his goals on Instagram to make fun of his detractors.

“I was ‘drunk’, that’s why it worked… as they say out there”wrote the Brazilian, doing allusion to information who launched Daniel Rivero of RMC Sport a few weeks ago, who assured that the Brazilian arrived at the PSG training sessions after a few cups.

“Neymar hardly trains anymore, arrives in a sorry statetothe limit of being drunk. It is like this, Neymar is in a spirit of revenge against PSG, there is a total break with the club and the locker room,” the journalist assured at the time.

Despite the good performance of the Parisian 10 his future is still in doubt. various sources in france assure what the board is tiredsince it has never lived up to the demands on the big stages, so They would already be looking for accommodation in another team ahead of the next summer market.