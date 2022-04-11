‘I was drunk’, Neymar’s scathing response to Daniel Riolo

Under fire from critics since his match during the elimination of the PSG in the knockout stages of the Champions League against real Madrid, most successful club in the competition, the Brazilian virtuoso, Neymar Jr wanted to retaliate on social media.

Daniel Rioloflagship consultant of the show After Foot broadcast every evening on the airwaves of RMC Sport, had released a sentence that resonated throughout Europe of football. The journalist claimed that the former star of Santos sometimes arrived in a deplorable state at the training of the Paris Saint Germain.

“Neymar hardly trains anymore and he always arrives in a regrettable state, bordering on drunk“, launched on the set Daniel Riolo.

Neymar’s reaction on Instagram

If the former striker FC Barcelona did not want to react instantly to the consultant’s biting criticism and at the same time a fan of the Parisian club, he decided to roll up his sleeves by responding first on the field and then on his social networks.

Indeed, during the landslide victory of the PSG (5-1) in his lair of Princes Park against Lorient for the end of the 30th day of Ligue 1, the dizzying dribbler of the Seleção, answered beforehand on the lawn, by scoring a double (12 ‘and 90’), then, with sarcasm on his account Instagram.

On his story, the Brazilian shared the video of one of his two goals against Les Merlus preceded by a small bridge over an opponent, commenting: “I was ‘drunk’, that’s why it happened… as they say here”.

No doubt this aside was directed at the RMC Sports journalist.

Internet users react to Neymar’s response

This story on the favorite social network of the youngest gave rise to spontaneous reactions from fans of PSG in particular or Ligue 1 in general.

“He really is an ego player. Insult him, whistle him, he will be better”

“That’s it, he’s having a good match, he’s telling himself”

“he kindly laughs at the gossips calling him an alcoholic”

“Daniel Riolo is excessive, but basically he’s right. Who can be satisfied with a player, no matter how good he is, who is only present 50/60% of the time. I expect a lot more from him”

“Whatever we can say, the critics stung him and woke him up. It shows on the pitch”

“ It’s smart against Lorient … and Parisian supporters continue to rave about him … we’re not out of sh*t! In real life, it’s the worst community after the Catalan bots “

“ “He was a lot less clever after the match against Madrid. When he understands that he is recruited for the ldc and not to play the boss against Lorient or Dijon, it will be better already”

