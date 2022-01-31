“I was dubbing a red light movie, how hard it was to enjoy 9 hours straight!” [+COMMENTI]

Pino Insegno talks about the beginnings of his career

Guest at a recent episode of Verissimo, the actor Pino Insegno retraced the stages of his career

he retraced the stages of his career When he was very young, he dreamed of playing football but “Then I was discharged”has explained

Shortly thereafter, he joined the The Award-winning Firm and began to appear in the world of dubbing

“I started with particular films that were released in red light cinemas”said the actor

“It was very embarrassing to enjoy nine hours straight a day for no reason”commented

On the occasion of the debut of his book “Life is not a movie”guest to very truethe celebrated actor, voice actor, comedian and TV host Pino I teach he recounted the most important stages of his career. “The title was born after my experience as an actor, I said to myself: “maybe life were a movie”. A film has the fades, the detachments, we pass from one important moment to another, without those banal activities that characterize our days. Have you ever seen Brad Pitt, in a movie, go to the bathroom and say “Sorry, I have to get a drop of water”. Life is knowing how to make even the less important moments unique “.

“If instead of my parents I had had subjects in sight, such as Aristotle Onassis and Maria Callas, perhaps, as a privileged person, I would have been ashamed of an act of vanity. But I am not a son of art, I am a son of art. Dad was a window dresser and Mom was a housewife. I had scored against Civitavecchia and Rieti. Not to Liverpool and Bayern Munich “reads his book.

Football, in fact, was his secret dream. “Already in kindergarten the teachers had discovered me as a narrator, but like so many boys I dreamed of making it into the world of football. I played in Serie Din the Banco di Roma, but then I was discharged: I was very badly there but I didn’t want to show it so as not to make my father feel bad too “said Insegno.

«But I thank those who dumped me: it gave me the opportunity to become an actor and voice actor. With my friends from L’Allegra Brigata we started touring Italy with what little money we had, then we became The Award-winning Firm. From there, then, I started doing the voice actor“.

«The beginnings were very difficult because the world of the actor-voice actor is very meritocratic. If you lose an audition, another good one wins it, it’s a world of great professionals, I started with particular films that came out in red light cinemas“explained the actor.

“Tiring to pretend to enjoy for nine hours straight”

A confidence that sparked the irony of the audience and on which he himself smiled explaining: “Now it’s fun thinking back to those titles, those movies, but it was very embarrassing to enjoy nine hours straight a day for no reason. This was my apprenticeship, it happened to many of us, even to great professionals “.

Later, his voice acting career took off, moving from soap operas to the big one cinema: «For Keanu Reeves in “Beautiful and damned” I had to audition under the false name of Mario Persichetti, because Vittorio Cecchi Gori did not want one of the Premiata Ditta. It wasn’t the red light world that created skepticism, the problem was the TV. So far I have dubbed 400 films as a protagonist “.

How not to mention the historic monologue in the third and final film of the saga The Lord of the Rings – The Return of the Kingwhen a legendary Aragornplayed by Viggo Mortensen, shouts to the knights of Gondor and Rohan: “But this is not the day!”.

“Viggo Mortensen is the actor I am most fond of“Insegno recently told Corriere della Sera. “Once he called me to propose that I join him in Campo de ‘Fiori for a pizza. I was bathing my son and I hung up, I was thinking of a joke. “If you are Viggo Mortensen I know ‘Tom Cruise”. He called back, and I threw it down again. ‘

«The third call came from Enrico Lo Verso:“ Pino, what did you say to Viggo? Come on, come here we are waiting for you! “. In the meantime my son had learned to swim […] I found myself in front of this normal guy, white t-shirt, jeans. He speaks seven languages, he is a sculptor, a painter! After we went for a walk, some villagers recognized me and one put the digital machine in Viggo’s hand: “A blond, what are you doing ‘na photos?”. I stunned I said to him: “But do you realize that you have asked the Lord of the Rings?”. And he: “And what does it matter if the blonde has a jewelry?” “.